1h ago

Share

Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, 70, has died

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has died at age 70.
  • The actor had a years-long battle with cancer. 
  • His career derailed in 1991 after Reubens was arrested on charges of indecent exposure.

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bowtie while delighting children and adults alike with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday.

Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the post said.

In a message to his fans that he wrote before he died, Reubens apologised for not going public with his six-year battle with cancer.

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters," he wrote. "I have love you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

His career derailed in 1991 after Reubens was arrested on charges of indecent exposure at an adult movie theatre. He pleaded no contest and served 75 hours of community service.

In 2004, Reubens pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing obscene material in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to three years of probation. As part of an agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of possessing child pornography. The actor maintained that the pictures at the centre of the case were part of his art collection.

Ruebens was born Paul Rubensfeld in 1952 in Peekskill, New York. He began his career as an improvisational comedian and stage actor in the 1970s when he joined the Los Angeles troupe The Groundlings, according to Themoviedb.org, a database of movies and celebrities.

In 1982, Ruebens appeared in a popular stage show in Los Angeles known as The Pee-wee Herman Show as the lead character, which he developed. In 1986, the Saturday morning television show Pee-wee's Playhouse debuted, launching Rueben's career that also included two feature films as Pee-wee Herman.

Reubens' remarkable body language, facial expressions and line deliveries provided adoring fans with tongue-in-cheek moral lessons and off-the-wall satire.

The show's main setting was Pee-wee's so-called playhouse, his place of residence, which was populated with puppeteers attired as objects that spoke and had personalities, including his adored armchair, Chairy, and the perky sunflowers on the windowsill along with other loony characters.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul reubenscelebrity deaths
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
It's a thin line between trust and betrayal in A Friend of the Family»

28 Jul

It's a thin line between trust and betrayal in A Friend of the Family»
Episode 5 of The Mommy Club is now streaming»

28 Jul

Episode 5 of The Mommy Club is now streaming»
To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb now streaming»

28 Jul

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb now streaming»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

28 Jul

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo