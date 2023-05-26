Petito family receives letter written by Brian Laundrie's mom saying she'll help 'dispose of a body'

Gabby Petito's parents will receive a letter Brian Laundrie's mother wrote to her son.

In the letter she says she will help him "dispose of a body" and "bake a cake with a file in it" to help him in jail.

Roberta Laundrie has claimed she wrote the letter before Petito had gone missing.

As the Petitos sue the Laundrie's for emotional distress over the disappearance and murder of their daughter at the hands of their son, they've argued the letter is relevant to their case.

Gabby Petito's parents will receive the letter written to Brian Laundrie by his mom following the disappearance of the YouTuber and her fiancé.



The couple were on a cross-country road trip in 2021 when Laundrie returned home without Petito. She was later reported missing before her remains were found.

Shortly after, Laundrie was on the run.

It was confirmed Petito died by strangulation, and as the search for Laundrie, who wasn't immediately thought to have been a suspect, picked up, he was later found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

In a note found on his person, he admitted to killing Petito.

Also found among his belongings was a letter from his mother, Roberta Laundrie, in which she wrote she would help him "dispose of a body" or "bake a cake with a file in it" to help him in jail, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

"I just want you to remember I will always love you and I know you will always love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us. No matter what we do, or where we go or what we say - we will always love each other," she wrote.

"If you're in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags," she added.

"If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry. If you say you hate my guts, I'll get new guts."

Roberta has since claimed the letter was unrelated to Petito and written before she'd gone missing.



On Wednesday, however, lawyers for the Petitos argued the opposite and said it was relevant to the emotional distress lawsuit the family filed against the Laundries.

The judge then ruled Petito's parents should receive a copy of the letter.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in August.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



