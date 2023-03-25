7h ago

PHOTO | Charlize Theron and Thuso Mbedu celebrate Southern Africa's best in West Hollywood

Charlize Theron and Thuso Mbedu.
Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron and Thuso Mbedu have reunited, this time in West Hollywood.

Celebrating the Oscar winner's Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project – a nonprofit that advances and invests in the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa – the two posed together, with Mbedu sticking her tongue out in a fun snap.

"Beautiful night with our @CTAOP fam as we continue celebrating 15 years and the incredible work of our program partners in Southern Africa," Theron wrote with a double heart and wine glass emoji.

SEE THE POST HERE:

The South African-born stars linked up earlier this year when they both attended the Dior Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Theron has a longstanding relationship with Christian Dior, which dates back to 2004 when she was signed as the face of the brand's fragrance, J'Adore.

Most recently, they partnered with South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu to launch a special capsule to raise funds for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.  


