5h ago

Share

Photographer sues Kanye West over alleged assault after he grabbed and tossed phone

accreditation
  • Photographer Nichol Lechmanik is suing Kanye West after a January confrontation with the rapper.
  • Lechmanik was in her car filming West outside a sports centre in Ventura County, north of the city, where his son with Kim Kardashian was playing.
  • In a clip - watch it here - Ye approaches the vehicle saying: "If I wanna go see my son at a game, you all ain't gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop... stop with your cameras," before grabbing the phone and throwing it to the ground.
  • Lechmanik claims the incident has caused her "great mental and emotional pain" and Ye's "actions have interfered with [her] ability to work". 

A photographer who claims Kanye West threw her cell phone to the ground in a confrontation is suing the troubled rapper for assault, she said Thursday.

Nichol Lechmanik said the artist, who is now formally known as Ye, caused her "great mental and emotional pain" in the January confrontation.

A press conference in Los Angeles heard how the paparazzo was outside a sports centre in Ventura County, north of the city, where Ye and Kim Kardashian's son was playing.

The lawsuit says Lechmanik had taken photographs of Kardashian and then saw Ye standing outside arguing with someone, so began filming him from her car.

The clip, which was played for reporters, shows Ye approaching the vehicle and addressing the photographer.

"If I wanna go see my son at a game, You all ain't gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop... stop with your cameras," the rapper says.

"I know, but Kanye you are a celebrity," Lechmanik replies, continuing to film.

The footage shows Ye reaching into her car, grabbing the phone and throwing it to the ground, before he walks away.

"He caused me so much fear that I have not been the same since," Lechmanik told reporters Thursday.

"His actions have interfered with my ability to work. Although I am not a world famous artist (like) Ye, I have just as much right to work as he does. He has no right to assault me, batter me or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession."

The suit, filed in Ventura County, seeks "general, special and punitive damages," attorney Gloria Allred said. No figure was given on the amount being sought.

Confrontations between paparazzi and celebrities in and around Los Angeles are not uncommon, with movie stars and musicians complaining that they are abused and harassed by people who follow them incessantly.

Such freelance photographers say images of famous people are often tightly controlled, and that a picture of an unguarded moment is the only way to make a living in a highly competitive marketplace.

Ye and Kardashian, who have four children together, divorced last year in an acrimonious split, after around a decade together.

The entrepreneur and musician has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, but has sparked alarm with a number of high-profile outbursts.

In October he parted ways with Adidas, for which he had designed a line of popular shoes, after he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

READ NEXT | Kim Kardashian breaks down as she says she refuses to be Kanye's 'clean-up crew'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kanye westcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Stream the Succession finale now, first on Showmax»

31 May

Stream the Succession finale now, first on Showmax»
Let Busani Chauke help you fight addiction in Uthanda Bani?»

31 May

Let Busani Chauke help you fight addiction in Uthanda Bani?»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

31 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Stream the Succession finale on 29 May, first on Showmax»

29 May

Stream the Succession finale on 29 May, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo