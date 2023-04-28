PHOTOS | Angelina Jolie's son Maddox looks all grown up during rare public appearance

Angelina Jolie's eldest child Maddox Jolie-Pitt looked all grown up while on a mother-son outing.

The Oscar winner and her 21-year-old son attended a state dinner at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the dinner. They welcomed several celebrity guests, including Maddox – who studied at Yonsei University in Seoul – and his famous mum.

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim were also among the stars in attendance.

The appearance was rare for Maddox as his last public outing was in October 2021, when he attended the UK premiere of Jolie's movie Eternals with his siblings.

A long-haired Maddox looked the part in a black suit over a white shirt and added a coordinating tie. Jolie wore a cream blazer over a white, flowing dress and finished her look with a pearl necklace and earrings.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP

In addition to Maddox, Jolie shares kids Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.



