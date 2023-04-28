3h ago

Share

PHOTOS | Angelina Jolie's son Maddox looks all grown up during rare public appearance

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP

Angelina Jolie's eldest child Maddox Jolie-Pitt looked all grown up while on a mother-son outing.

The Oscar winner and her 21-year-old son attended a state dinner at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the dinner. They welcomed several celebrity guests, including  Maddox – who studied at Yonsei University in Seoul – and his famous mum.

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim were also among the stars in attendance.

The appearance was rare for Maddox as his last public outing was in October 2021, when he attended the UK premiere of Jolie's movie Eternals with his siblings.

A long-haired Maddox looked the part in a black suit over a white shirt and added a coordinating tie. Jolie wore a cream blazer over a white, flowing dress and finished her look with a pearl necklace and earrings.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Din
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Din
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Din
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC.

In addition to Maddox, Jolie shares kids Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. 

READ NEXT | Angelina Jolie shares peek into life with kids with rare family photos 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
maddox jolie-pittangelina joliecelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo