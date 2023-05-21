PHOTOS | Inside Charlize Theron's annual Africa Outreach block party

Warning: This article contains strong language

Unfortunately, Theron could not attend her own event after waking up on Saturday morning with Covid-19.

The South African-born actor's initiative took over the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California, for their annual event that included an auction, special performances, plus a Fast and Furious-themed trivia session with the cast of Fast X.

The star-studded guestlist saw Theron's Fast family, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Alan Ritchson, walk the red carpet.

And they weren't the only stars in attendance.

Fellow South African stars at the event included Thuso Mbedu, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

Unfortunately, per the CTAOP's Instagram Stories, Theron could not attend her own event after waking up on Saturday morning with Covid-19.

"As we hope our fearless leader gets well soon, the show must go on," reads the photo's caption, revealing actor Aisha Taylor stood in for the SA star as the MC for the night.

Photo: Getty Images

The night ended with "a drag moment" that saw performances by Luxx Noir London and Salina EsTitties.



This comes after Theron showed her support for the drag community, saying she would "fuck anyone up" who isn't an ally after Tennessee recently became the first US state to pass legislation restricting drag shows.

