PHOTOS | Inside Charlize Theron's annual Africa Outreach block party

Bronwyn McKay
Charlize Theron attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Summer Block Party.
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Warning: This article contains strong language
  • Charlize Theron's annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach block party was the place to be on Saturday night.
  • Unfortunately, Theron could not attend her own event after waking up on Saturday morning with Covid-19.
  • Fellow South African stars at the event included Thuso Mbedu, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

Charlize Theron's annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach block party was the place to be on Saturday night. 

The South African-born actor's initiative took over the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California, for their annual event that included an auction, special performances, plus a Fast and Furious-themed trivia session with the cast of Fast X.

The star-studded guestlist saw Theron's Fast family, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Alan Ritchson, walk the red carpet.

And they weren't the only stars in attendance.

Fellow South African stars at the event included Thuso Mbedu, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

Unfortunately, per the CTAOP's Instagram Stories, Theron could not attend her own event after waking up on Saturday morning with Covid-19. 

"As we hope our fearless leader gets well soon, the show must go on," reads the photo's caption, revealing actor Aisha Taylor stood in for the SA star as the MC for the night. 

SEE PHOTOS HERE:

Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Vin Diesel, and Louis Leterrier attend the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Vin Diesel, attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Catherine Ritchson and Alan Ritchson arrive at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Thuso Mbedu at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Shudufhadzo Musida at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Michelle Rodriguez and DJ Bateeza at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Lesley-Ann Brandt at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Rodney Franks, Aya Jezile, JC Nkulikiyimfura and Lucinda Evans speak onstage at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang speak onstage at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Lucinda Evans speaks onstage at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Aisha Tyler speaks onstage at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.
Salina EsTitties and Luxx Noir London at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party.

The night ended with "a drag moment" that saw performances by Luxx Noir London and Salina EsTitties.

This comes after Theron showed her support for the drag community, saying she would "fuck anyone up" who isn't an ally after Tennessee recently became the first US state to pass legislation restricting drag shows.

READ MORE | Charlize Theron warns she'll 'f*** anybody up' who comes for drag queens


