PHOTOS | Sombre-looking Princess Charlene wears a rainbow dress at Monaco GP

The princess was seen alongside Prince Albert II of Monaco before the start of the race, and again afterwards on the podium when the pair handed out trophies to the race winners.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in first place, followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in second, and Alpine's Esteban Ocon in third.

The 45-year-old royal, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa, wore a maxi dress with rainbow stripes flaring out as it ran from the top to the bottom.