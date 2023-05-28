48m ago

PHOTOS | Sombre-looking Princess Charlene wears a rainbow dress at Monaco GP

accreditation
Herman Eloff
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A sombre-looking Princess Charlene attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday.

The princess was seen alongside Prince Albert II of Monaco before the start of the race, and again afterwards on the podium when the pair handed out trophies to the race winners.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in first place, followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in second, and Alpine's Esteban Ocon in third.

The 45-year-old royal, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa, wore a maxi dress with rainbow stripes flaring out as it ran from the top to the bottom.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II o
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco on the podium after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on 28 May 2023. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II o
The royal couple on the podium after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many believed the dress was a special nod to Pride Month which takes place annually in June.

Although her dress was all the colours of the rainbow, the princess seemed deep in thought. Many on social media noted that she looked "sad" or "unhappy".

The palace has denied numerous rumours of a rift between the prince and princess.

