4h ago

Share

PHOTOS | Trevor Noah shows off 'a line of beauty' at the Met Gala

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Photo: Getty Images
  • Trevor Noah graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for the annual Met Gala.
  • This year, the extravaganza, which always falls on the first Monday of May, celebrated Karl Lagerfeld.
  • Noah attended the event with longtime friend Rodger Federer, who served as a co-chair of the annual event.

Trevor Noah graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for the annual Met Gala.

The South African comedian, who has regularly attended the event, was dressed head to toe in an ensemble by American designer Thom Brown, who is "recognised for challenging and modernising today's uniform".

Noah's uniformed look was elevated with a fresh set of cornrows.

Sharing photos of his look on social media, Noah wrote, "See you tonight... #MetGala #ThomBrowne #ALineOfBeauty" on Instagram before stepping out for the night. 

SEE PHOTOS HERE:

Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld:
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld:
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld:
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The Met Gala guest list is tightly curated by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who took over the charity gala in the 1990s and transformed it into one of the world's buzziest fetes.

This year, the extravaganza, which always falls on the first Monday of May, celebrated Lagerfeld and ushers in the opening of a Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to the iconic designer, who died in 2019.

PHOTOS | Pregnancy reveals and Karl Lagerfeld's cat - best dressed at the 2023 Met Gala

Noah attended with his longtime friend Rodger Federer.

The retired professional tennis player served as a co-chair of the Met but arrived in New York days earlier to spend time with Noah.

Hours before the Met, Noah posted a photo of himself and Federer in Times Square, posing in front of a billboard promoting their latest venture together: a train service that travels through Switzerland.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah and Roger Federer get lost in Switzerland - and make new friends along the way 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trevor noahmet gala 2023celebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo