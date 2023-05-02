PHOTOS | Trevor Noah shows off 'a line of beauty' at the Met Gala

Trevor Noah graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for the annual Met Gala.

This year, the extravaganza, which always falls on the first Monday of May, celebrated Karl Lagerfeld.

Noah attended the event with longtime friend Rodger Federer, who served as a co-chair of the annual event.

The South African comedian, who has regularly attended the event, was dressed head to toe in an ensemble by American designer Thom Brown, who is "recognised for challenging and modernising today's uniform".

Noah's uniformed look was elevated with a fresh set of cornrows.

Sharing photos of his look on social media, Noah wrote, "See you tonight... #MetGala #ThomBrowne #ALineOfBeauty" on Instagram before stepping out for the night.

The Met Gala guest list is tightly curated by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who took over the charity gala in the 1990s and transformed it into one of the world's buzziest fetes.



The retired professional tennis player served as a co-chair of the Met but arrived in New York days earlier to spend time with Noah.

Hours before the Met, Noah posted a photo of himself and Federer in Times Square, posing in front of a billboard promoting their latest venture together: a train service that travels through Switzerland.

