PHOTOS | Trevor Noah surprises audience at Kevin Hart's final show in SA

Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart's final show in South Africa was "one for the record books".
  • The US comedian performed a show in Cape Town last week before performing two in Pretoria at the weekend. 
  • On Sunday, Hart revealed Trevor Noah surprised his audience with a "pop-up" and received "one of the biggest applause I have ever witnessed".

Kevin Hart's final show in South Africa was "one for the record books". 

The American comedian arrived in the country for his Reality Check tour last week and first performed in Cape Town on Wednesday. 

Hart then walked the red carpet with local celebs at the premiere of his upcoming film Die Hart at Monte Casino on Thursday, before his final two shows in Pretoria at the weekend. 

GALLERY | Kevin Hart joined by local celebs at Joburg premiere of Die Hart

After Saturday night's show, Hart revealed that South African comedian Trevor Noah made a trip to surprise his audience and received "one of the biggest applause that I have ever witnessed".

"He then bought me up, and the rest is history!" Hart added. "I can't thank you all enough. Mpho Hart loves South Africa. Until next time guys!"

SEE PHOTOS OF THE PAIR HERE:

Sharing similar photos on Twitter, Noah wrote: "Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute superstar, Kevin Hart, on stage in my home country South Africa."

Noah shared an additional two photos taken after the show.

"The crowd was electric, Kevin killed it, and we spent the night celebrating with his tequila. (Which is actually really smooth and delicious. Not an ad, Kevin didn't want to pay me).

SEE NOAH'S TWEETS HERE:

Hart shared a video of their celebrations, which included a few dance moves that Noah taught him. 

"Mpho Hart," as the actor refers to himself, "was getting it!"

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:


