Police search for remains of model Abby Choi in landfill after parts are found in soup pot

WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be upsetting to some.

Police began combing through a landfill earlier this week for the remains of model Abby Choi.

Choi was reported missing last week, and at the weekend, police founds body parts of the model in the fridge and soup pots at a seaside house.

Choi's ex-husband and former in-laws appeared in court Monday on murder charges.

Police are still looking for answers in the gruesome murder of model Abby Choi following the arrest of her ex-husband and former in-laws.



Choi, who appeared on the cover of magazines and attracted more than 100 000 followers on Instagram, was reported missing nearly a week before her remains were found over the weekend in the fridge and soup pots of a seaside house.

Further examination revealed what is believed to be Choi's skull, hair and several ribs, while a hole at the back of the skull, according to superintendent Alan Chung, indicates the model may have been "attacked when she was in the vehicle (that took her to the house) and that she was already unconscious when she arrived".

Also on the property was an electric saw and meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, according to Chung.

Now, RTHK (Radio Television Hong Kong) reports, authorities are still looking for Choi's torso and hands, and are searching a landfill where they'd found bones, though it was unclear at the time if it was human or animal remains.



As more than 100 officials began looking through the trash site in Ta Kwu Ling on Tuesday, Chung said:

"We believe the suspects on the morning of [22 February] had thrown away a few bags of important evidence, which could possibly be human remains, the victim's clothing, phones, and even the murder weapon."

So far, Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong, as well as his father, Kwong Kau, and brother, Anthony Kwong, have appeared in court on murder charges and face up to life in prison. Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

According to police, Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property.

They have not yet entered their pleas or commented on the case, AP reports.

