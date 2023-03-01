30m ago

Share

Police search for remains of model Abby Choi in landfill after parts are found in soup pot

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be upsetting to some.
  • Police began combing through a landfill earlier this week for the remains of model Abby Choi.
  • Choi was reported missing last week, and at the weekend, police founds body parts of the model in the fridge and soup pots at a seaside house.
  • Choi's ex-husband and former in-laws appeared in court Monday on murder charges.

Police are still looking for answers in the gruesome murder of model Abby Choi following the arrest of her ex-husband and former in-laws.

Choi, who appeared on the cover of magazines and attracted more than 100 000 followers on Instagram, was reported missing nearly a week before her remains were found over the weekend in the fridge and soup pots of a seaside house.

Further examination revealed what is believed to be Choi's skull, hair and several ribs, while a hole at the back of the skull, according to superintendent Alan Chung, indicates the model may have been "attacked when she was in the vehicle (that took her to the house) and that she was already unconscious when she arrived".

Also on the property was an electric saw and meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, according to Chung.

Now, RTHK (Radio Television Hong Kong) reports, authorities are still looking for Choi's torso and hands, and are searching a landfill where they'd found bones, though it was unclear at the time if it was human or animal remains.

As more than 100 officials began looking through the trash site in Ta Kwu Ling on Tuesday, Chung said:

"We believe the suspects on the morning of [22 February] had thrown away a few bags of important evidence, which could possibly be human remains, the victim's clothing, phones, and even the murder weapon."

So far, Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong, as well as his father, Kwong Kau, and brother, Anthony Kwong, have appeared in court on murder charges and face up to life in prison. Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

According to police, Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property.

They have not yet entered their pleas or commented on the case, AP reports.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
abby choicelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»

28 Feb

The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»
The Girlfriend Experience S1-3 - strictly for adults only»

28 Feb

The Girlfriend Experience S1-3 - strictly for adults only»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

28 Feb

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The Real Housewives of Durban Episode 4 is now streaming»

24 Feb

The Real Housewives of Durban Episode 4 is now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo