Quincy Jones rushed to hospital, recovering amid bad food reaction

Musician Quincy Jones, 90, was rushed to hospital at the weekend.

Paramedics arrived at the American record producer's home on Saturday before he was taken to the emergency room, TMZ reports.

According to the publication, Jones had a "bad reaction" to something he ate.

His rep confirmed Jones didn't lose consciousness and has since been released from hospital, while adding the musical legend is in "good spirits".

Jones' career spans 70 years, with 80 Grammy Awards nominations, 28 Grammy wins, and a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

He's worked with Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, who he paid tribute to following news of her death in May.

He was also a producer on 1985's The Color Purple and Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

 


