Reese Witherspoon announces split from husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth shared a statement Friday announcing their split after 12 years together.



"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the statement read.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon married the talent agent turned actor in 2011, less than a year after the two began dating, according to Harper's Bazaar.



A year later, they welcomed their son, Tennessee.

The Your Place or Mine star also shares daughter, Ava, and son, Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she was married to from 1999 to 2008.

