7h ago

Reese Witherspoon officially files for divorce from Jim Toth

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce, People reports, citing "irreconcilable differences".

According to the publication, the star filed the papers Saturday at the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tenn.

The filing date is listed as the date of their separation – the pair shared a joint statement in March announcing their split – and a prenuptial agreement is in place.

Witherspoon has asked for joint custody of 10-year-old Tennessee James, which she shares with Toth.

The Your Place or Mine star, who was recently spotted out in Nashville without her wedding ring, per E! News, married the talent agent turned actor in 2011, less than a year after the two began dating. One year later, they welcomed Tennessee.

The A-lister also shares daughter, Ava, and son, Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she was married to from 1999 to 2008.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said on 24 March, announcing their split.


reese witherspooncelebrities
