Renowned jazz singer Gloria Bosman has died: 'Our industry has lost a giant'

South African jazz singer and composer Gloria Bosman has died.

The South African Music Rights Organisation confirmed the news of its non-executive board member's death in a press statement.



Bosman who was born in Soweto received various music accolades including two South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Renowned jazz singer and composer Gloria Bosman has died. She was 50 years old.



The South African Music Rights Organisation confirmed the news in a press statement. Bosman was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting in December 2022. The organisation announced the appointment on social media in February.

"The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) is saddened by the passing of its Board Member, Ms Gloria Bosman, who passed away on 14 March 2023", reads the statement.

"As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Ms Bosman was a member of the Board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards," said SAMRO Board Chairperson Nicholas Maweni.

"Ms Bosman was an energetic and passionate Board member who fully supported the organisation's strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for SAMRO and vigorously protecting members' interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues."

Maweni added that the board is shocked and saddened at Bosman's untimely death, and that it will take time to come to terms with it. "The wisdom, insights and knowledge she gained throughout her very long and illustrious career is what got her to be appointed to the Board of SAMRO. We will dearly miss her presence of mind in our engagements, her humanity, compassion and empathy for her fellow composers."

The organisation extended condolences to the family, friends and supporters of Bosman, "our industry has lost a giant." Bosman's family released a statement confirming her death on social media on Tuesday afternoon. "It is with profound sadness that we share that in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family," the statement read. "After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family." READ THE STATEMENT HERE: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Bosman (@gloriabosman) Born and raised in Soweto, Bosman's love for singing started in her church choir, per her website. In 1993, she earned an opera scholarship at the Pretoria Technikon after starring in a production at the Market Theatre.



The jazz legend is one of the South African music industry's most celebrated singers, having received more than 11 South African Music Award nominations throughout her career and winning two. She has also received two Kora All Africa Music Award nominations.



Her performance catalogue includes multiple live shows locally and internationally. She has collaborated with numerous South African legends, including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.



"I can tell you that anywhere you go if it sounds South African, they love it. They don't have to understand the language, as long as it is South African, as long as it is not a rip off of some other sound, they love it." -- Gloria Boseman, on the key to captivating an international audience.

Musician and longtime friend Mabuse was among the first to pay tribute to Bosman. He said the news of her death was sad, leaving him "gutted".

"Rest in peace, my dear friend #gloriabosman," he wrote. "Thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered – love and respect, Sipho and the hotband."

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman ???? pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023

Rob Cowling, General Manager of Gallo Music, said in a statement: "Terrible news and such a shame; she was an amazing lady and one of the first female artists signed to sheer sound back in 1999 leading to a fruitful relationship of awards and more music. She will be sorely missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to all friends and family."



