Renowned South African jazz musician Musa Manzini, 51, has died

Celebrated South African jazz musician Musa Manzini has died. He was 51.

Manzini's family confirmed the musician died on the morning of Monday, 15 May, two weeks before his 52nd birthday, at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg after suffering a fatal seizure.

In 2018, Manzini made headlines after undergoing an awake craniotomy, a rare head surgery while conscious. During the surgery, Manzini played his guitar so the doctors could monitor his finger movements.

"They put me to sleep and then drilled my skull open. Once my brain was exposed, I woke up and played my guitar," Manzini explained to News24 from his hospital bed shortly after the surgery.

Per Monday's press statement, "Musa was first hospitalised with a malignant brain tumour in 2006. Subsequent to the surgery, he had [six] more craniotomies – three to remove the tumour and three to deal with the hydrocephalus, an accumulation of fluid on the brain. Epilepsy and seizures are common complications of craniotomies."



Manzini's family paid tribute to him, calling him a "highly talented and prolific musician".

"Musa was a warrior, a kind and generous soul, a philosopher, a man who loved to joke and laugh. He fought a valiant battle. May his soul rest in peace."

The bass player will be laid to rest in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, 173km from where he was born in Inanda, on Saturday, 20 May. More details about his memorial service will follow in due course.



