Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate RZA's first birthday with sweet family pictures

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their firstborn.

On Saturday, the rapper shared a carousel of family photos in honour of the little one's first birthday.

Alongside the photos, he wrote: "Wu Tang iz 4 da churen' Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born. RZA."

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Earlier in the week, the baby boy's name was revealed. According to his birth certificate, obtained by People, the couple named their son RZA Athelaston Mayers which appears to be inspired by Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

READ MORE | Name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy revealed

Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show in February, her first live performance in seven years.

In February, a source told People magazine that the singer loves being a mom.

"She is the happiest she has ever been," said the source.

In an interview with British Vogue - where RZA made his magazine debut - Rihanna said motherhood is "everything; you really don't remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever."

READ MORE | Rihanna's son makes his magazine debut on cover of Vogue as the singer talks new music and more


