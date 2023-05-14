Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate RZA's first birthday with sweet family pictures

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their firstborn.

On Saturday, the rapper shared a carousel of family photos in honour of the little one's first birthday.

Alongside the photos, he wrote: "Wu Tang iz 4 da churen' Happy 1st birthday to my 1st born. RZA."

Earlier in the week, the baby boy's name was revealed. According to his birth certificate, obtained by People, the couple named their son RZA Athelaston Mayers which appears to be inspired by Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Rihanna announced she was expecting her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show in February, her first live performance in seven years.



In February, a source told People magazine that the singer loves being a mom.

"She is the happiest she has ever been," said the source.

In an interview with British Vogue - where RZA made his magazine debut - Rihanna said motherhood is "everything; you really don't remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever."

