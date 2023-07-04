Robert De Niro mourns the death of his grandson, Leandro, at 19

Robert De Niro issued a statement following news of the death of his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott, confirmed the death of her "darling boy" on social media.

Leandro was reportedly found unconscious inside a New York City residence on Sunday; a cause of death has not been released.

Leandro's mom Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott, confirmed the death of her "darling boy" in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she captioned a photo of the 19-year-old.

"You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you, but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Per NBC News, on Sunday, Leandro was found unconscious inside a New York City residence. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child, released a statement to the news outlet shortly after Leandro's death was announced.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

A cause of death has not been released.

