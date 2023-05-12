1h ago

SA opera star Pretty Yende hospitalised after sustaining 'serious injury'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Pretty Yende
Pretty Yende
Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
  • Pretty Yende has been hospitalised after sustaining what appears to be a leg injury.
  • The South African opera star says she sustained the "serious injury" prior to performing at the coronation of King Charles III.
  • The star has since cancelled her upcoming performance in Vienna.

South African soprano Pretty Yende has been hospitalised.

The opera star, who is currently in Vienna amid her performance in Manon at the Wiener Staatsoper (Vienna Operahouse), took to social media on Wednesday, apologising for being unable to take the stage.

She shared on Twitter: "I'm so sorry to cancel my last performance of Manon."

The performance is to take place on Saturday, 13 May.

Yende added that she'd sustained a "serious injury" during her second performance.

"Hoping I'd heal but unfortunately it's the opposite," she said.

In a short clip composed of images, the singer appears to have injured her leg.

"This is how I spent eve hours before the coronation performance," she said, adding she needs to follow medical advice and rest.

Despite her injury, the star stunned in a bright yellow gown as she sang at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, 6 May, at London's Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the performance, she told News24 exclusively:

"I take every opportunity I get. Whenever I'm invited or given a task, I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us."

SEE HER PERFORMANCE AT THE CORONATION HERE.

News24 has reached out to Pretty Yende's reps for comment and will update the article once it's been received. 


