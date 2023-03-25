Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threats

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories Friday revealing Hailey Bieber reached out to her after receiving death threats amid ongoing rumoured tension between the two.

"No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she said, and Bieber later thanked her for speaking out.

Bieber spoke of the "hate" going around and how it can be "extremely harmful" for people to see. She added: "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."

Selena Gomez has taken to social media, pleading with fans to stop harassing Hailey Bieber.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the Wolves singer wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Gomez's statement comes as fans rallied behind her amid rumoured tension between the star and the Biebers.

Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off for years before he married Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber. In recent weeks, however, Selenators believed the model had been taking aim at the star. Kylie Jenner also made comments that fans thought were aimed at the Only Murders in the Building star.

Amid the drama, Gomez became the most followed woman on Instagram, dethroning Jenner.

Following the former Disney star's post, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories thanking her for speaking out and revealing the two have been in contact in recent weeks.

She spoke of the "hate" going around and how it can be "extremely harmful" for people to see.

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended," she said. "We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

