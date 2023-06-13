Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith hospitalised

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has been hospitalised from "excruciating" back pain following a blood infection.

Smith's health update comes after she revealed to Mary Fitzgerald in the latest season of the Netflix series that she'd gone in and doctors found a tumour.

Smith has since shared she's been put on antibiotics – to get rid of "what they first thought was a tumour" – and undergoing surgery.

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith has been hospitalised.

The luxury real estate agent took to Instagram revealing she's been suffering with "excruciating" back pain.

Smith said, after getting an MRI and CT scan: "I came to Cedar Sinai [Medical Center in Los Angeles] last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood."

She said: "Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it's called osteomyelitis."

Smith added she was on antibiotics – to get rid of "what they first thought was a tumour because on an MRI that's what it looks like" – and about to go into surgery "to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren't getting any better by the antibiotics that I've been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously".

"I'm still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish."

SEE HER POST HERE.

Smith's health update comes after she revealed to Mary Fitzgerald in the latest season of the Netflix series that she'd gone in and doctors found a tumour.

The season ended before viewers could learn more about Smith's condition.

Meanwhile, tensions increased between stars Chrishelle Stause and Nicole Young, as well as Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi. Read all about it here.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



