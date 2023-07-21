Shakira's legal battles continue as the singer reportedly faces two more instances of tax fraud

Shakira is reportedly facing another investigation of two possible instances of tax fraud from 2018.



This comes as the Columbian singer awaits a trial date for alleged tax fraud between 2012 and 2014.

In September 2022, a Spanish court formally ordered Shakira to stand trial on accusations that she failed to pay €14.5 million in income taxes.

Shakira's legal battles continue.

In addition to her upcoming trial for alleged tax fraud between 2012 and 2014, the singer is now facing another investigation of two possible instances of tax fraud from 2018, per the Associated Press.

"Shakira defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts," a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News of the new investigation.

The insider added that the Colombian singer "is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favourable resolution of her tax issues".

The Hips Don't Lie singer – full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – rejected a deal to settle the case in July, which meant she would have to stand trial in a case that could see her imprisoned for eight years.

A date for the trial is yet to be set.

Shakira defended her decision to reject a deal in an October 2022 interview with Elle.



"Because I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," the 46-year-old said. "First of all, I didn't spend 183 days per year [in Spain] at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I've paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them."

