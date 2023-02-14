Sonia Booth's new cheesecake brand inspired by husband Matthew's alleged affair

Sonia Booth is using the cheesecake that exposed estranged husband Matthew's months-long affair as a business opportunity.

On Monday, the entrepreneur announced a new brand of flavoured food products that she has been working on – Marula Cheesecake Passion.

In November 2022, the Booths made headlines with Sonia revealing she'd been tracking her soccer legend husband's movements for nine months, exposing his affair.

What's that saying? "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

Well, Sonia Booth is using the cheesecake that exposed estranged husband Matthew's months-long affair as a business opportunity.

On Monday, the day before Valentine's Day and precisely a year since she started tracking her husband's unfaithful movements, the entrepreneur announced a new brand of flavoured food products that she has been working on – Marula Cheesecake Passion.

Per her Instagram, there is a liqueur that will be "kissing your lips," popcorn that will be "swirling inside your mouth," frozen yoghurt that will be "cooling your tongue," and ice cream.

"Needless to say, I don't have a Valentine. Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream." -- Sonia Booth advertises a new brand inspired by her husband's alleged affair.

The former beauty queen shared more details about how her followers can place orders for the ice cream, which costs R50, with an added R40 for delivery.



"Only 50 tubs made for tomorrow [Tuesday, 14 February] because load shedding. Moreover, I can only fulfil orders within a 5km radius of Honeydew, i.e. in the vicinity of Featherbrooke Village Shopping Centre, Rhema Bible Church, Jackal Creek Corner and Hillfox Value Centre. I have to ensure you receive a quality product."

In November 2022, the Booths made headlines with Sonia revealing she'd been tracking her soccer legend husband's movements for nine months, exposing his affair.



The significance of her new product comes after she claimed that her husband had baked a cheesecake before her son's birthday, but the family soon found out it wasn't for them but for his mistress.

In her expose, Sonia explains that she proceeded to speak to the other woman's husband and retrieve her Tupperware he'd put the cheesecake in. She then put it on the floor in the garage where Matthew parks his car to see when he arrives home.

The accusations against Matthew were damaging, to say the least, and he issued a statement shortly after.

"The matter has been handed over to my attorneys, who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief," the former professional soccer player told News24. "I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course."

