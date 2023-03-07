Source says Chris Rock is just 'obsessed' with Jada Pinkett Smith following comedy set comments

A source close to Jada Pinkett Smith has said the tension between Will Smith and Chris Rock has nothing to do with her.

The statement came after Rock made comments about the couple during his Netflix live comedy set, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage .

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage "Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled. Chris is obsessed with her, and that's been going on for almost 30 years," the insider said.

Chris Rock hit back at Will Smith on Saturday when he spoke of his wife's "entanglements" and more.

Streaming live on Netflix, during his comedy set Rock addressed the 2022 Oscars slap that saw Smith get up on stage and strike him across the face after he made comments about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage," Rock said. "Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn't have any entanglements," he said, referring to Pinkett Smith's acknowledged marital infidelity.

He added: "None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us... Why the fuck would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?"

"She said... a grown-ass man should quit his job because her husband didn't get nominated for Concussion. Then [Smith] gives me a concussion."

A source close to the Set It Off star has since told People the tension between the two actors has nothing to do with her, though.

"Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled. Chris is obsessed with her, and that's been going on for almost 30 years," they said. "Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.

"Back in 2016, she helped start a movement [#OscarsSoWhite; Pinkett Smith felt her husband was snubbed that year for his role in Concussion] with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?"

The source added: "She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job."

The source said they "were shocked at how many times Chris used the word bitch in referring to Jada," but they are choosing to move past the hate as Jada focuses on releasing her new book, ironically titled, No Holds Barred.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is currently streaming on Netflix.

