South African celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko has died

Bronwyn McKay
Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
  • South African celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko has died, his family confirmed in a statement.
  • Chef Lentswe, as he was affectionately known, died on Tuesday after suffering a short illness. 
  • The media personality hosted Africa on a Plate and co-hosted The Great South African Bake Off, among other TV cooking show appearances.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe," the statement, shared on Instagram, reads.

Per the statement, Chef Lentswe died at Sandton Medi-Clinic on Tuesday after suffering a short illness. 

"Details of his memorial and funeral will follow in due time." 

Chef Lentswe spent five years in the investment finance industry before he enrolled at the prestigious Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands in 2010, per Travel Essence magazine

After graduating, Chef Lentswe began filming and sharing cooking videos on YouTube. This launched his TV career and saw him sign on as the host of Africa on a Plate, a show that incorporated cooking with travel and culture, which ran for two seasons.

He co-hosted seasons two and three of The Great South African Bake Off with comedian Anne Hirsch. He also appeared as a guest celebrity judge during the semi-final of the second season of My Kitchen Rules South Africa.

Most recently, Chef Lentswe appeared in Zola Nene's Mzansi Magic show, Celeb Feasts, during which he cooked with his sister, Swankie Mafoko. 


Read more on:
lentswe bhengucelebrity deaths
