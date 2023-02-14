Steve Hofmeyr booted from boat cruise concert: 'I will never climb on one of their ships again'

Steve Hofmeyr will not be performing at the Kappityt festival aboard the MSC Sinfonia.

The controversial Afrikaans singer took to Facebook to address the cancelation.

"I will never climb on their ships again," Hofmeyr said.

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr, known for his racially divisive statements, has been booted from the MSC Cruises boat.



Hofmeyr will not be part of next week’s Kappityt festival taking place aboard the MSC Sinfonia.

The singer, who drove over his DStv decoder following a ban of him by MultiChoice in May 2019, was a headliner of Lefra Productions’ Kappityt festival aboard the MSC Sinfonia sailing between Cape Town and Namibia next week but was removed from the programme.

Thango Gombiza, MSC Cruises spokesperson, confirmed to News24 that Hofmeyr has been removed by the theme cruise organiser from the artist line-up.



Gombiza says the MSC Cruises theme cruise was organised by an independent third party, that they are solely responsible for all the details relating to the theme, including the on-board theme entertainment for its guests and for the appointment and management of artists and that this was “done in accordance with our contract in place with the third-party organiser, which requires that they comply with MSC Cruises’ values and standards”.

In a new video on his Facebook page, Hofmeyr gave his political views on the State of the Nation Address (SONA), farm murders, and his appearance being canned.

“MSC Cruises had to choose between their left-wing activist in Amsterdam and thousands of people – you who had booked a ticket, and people like me who’ve filled their ships for 10 years. They chose the woke snowflake,” Hofmeyr says.

He adds, “I will never climb on one of their ships again, I don’t care what they offer. I don’t like getting sea sick. You can vomit at your own house. You can barf in your garden. Who needs a cabin?”

Gombiza says Lefra Productions is the organiser for the MSC Sinfonia cruise and made the decision to remove Steve Hofmeyr and to replace him.

“It is important to note that Hofmeyr is still being paid his full performance fee by the theme cruise organiser and prior to his removal by the theme cruise organiser, the theme cruise organiser provided him with the option to hold a performance in Walvis Bay, Namibia, where his fans, and possibly an even larger audience, would have had the opportunity to enjoy his performance. It is our understanding that Hofmeyr declined this option.”

She notes that “MSC Cruises is a family company driven by its brand values and principles and is always guided by this. The company endeavours to provide experiences that are meant to enrich, delight and create unforgettable memories for all guests. The theme cruise organiser has communicated the necessary information relating to this theme cruise with all its affected guests.”

In March 2019 several main sponsors withdrew from the annual Afrikaans is Groot (AIG) music festival due to Hofmeyr's involvement.

Frans Swart, managing director of Lefra Productions haven’t yet responded to a media query made late on Monday but comment will be added here when received.