5h ago

'Strong and well' Jamie Foxx helps return a fan's lost purse in Chicago

Bronwyn McKay
  • Jamie Foxx became a modern-day hero when he helped a fan while out in Chicago.
  • A woman named Terri 'Queeni' Glen said the 55-year-old had returned her purse after she unknowingly dropped it on the ground.
  • Foxx's good deed comes after he was spotted on a boat on Saturday and shared his first tweet in months following a "medical complication" in April.

Jamie Foxx became a modern-day hero when he helped return a fan's lost purse in Chicago.

The Day Shift actor made his first public appearance at the weekend after a "medical complication" hospitalised him in April. 

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Foxx was seen stepping into his vehicle to a chorus of thank you's after what appeared to be an exchange with a group on a small pedal-operated vehicle.

Watch the clip HERE.

A woman named Terri 'Queeni' Glen told Fox News the 55-year-old had returned her purse after she unknowingly dropped it on the ground.

"I think a horn was blowing, and my sister's saying, 'Look over here'," Glen recalled. "I immediately knew it was my bag. And I'm like, 'My bag?' I said, 'Jamie?' I knew it was him immediately, just like I thought it was my bag immediately."

Upon retrieving the bag, Glen asked the actor, "Are you all right? Do you feel good?"

"He just quoted me, and he said, 'I feel good,'" she said. 

"He just kind of had like a little smile, like he do… It made me really feel like he was appreciative of me asking about his well-being instead of saying, 'Hey, can we get a picture?'"

Glen added that Foxx looked "strong and well".

Foxx's good deed comes after he was spotted on a boat on Saturday and shared his first tweet in months. 

The actor was hospitalised in April for what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described only as a "medical complication".


