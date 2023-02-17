Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane honoured at memorial service: 'You were and always will be poetry in motion'

On Thursday, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Tebelllo 'Tibz' Motsoane took place in Johannesburg.

Tibz and rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes were shot and killed in Durban on Friday, 10 February.

"Tibz had the warmest, most inviting smile. He was passionate in what he did; he was a huge character and personality," said Motsoane's cousin Stephen Kitledi in tribute.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg, on Thursday to honour the life of Tebelllo 'Tibz' Motsoane.



Tibz was shot and killed at a popular night spot in Durban on Friday, 10 February. He was 41. Showing their love and support toward the Motsoane family, the memorial was attended by the Forbes family, Nadia Nakai, and DJ Zinhle, who are also mourning the loss of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who was killed in the same shooting.

At his memorial, Motsoane's friends, Zoya Sisulu and Michael Cross, described him as "kind" and "gentle", adding he "made us feel welcome".

"Tibs was great at bringing us together... he took us along on the journey of navigating a new, multiracial South Africa." -- Zoya Sisulu, a friend of Motsoane's from school

Sisulu added that the memorial was a "reflection of the community he created". "I will revel in the memories of the fun we had and celebrate the life well lived. A life of immense impact," he said.



Addressing the Motsoane family, Cross said: "Your son loved you. He was loved by many, and his memory will live through all of us. In death, as in life, we stand together. Always a family, always a team, the brotherhood never dies."

His former basketball coach, Roger King, added: "Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, you were and always will be poetry in motion."

Speaking on behalf of the family, Motsoane's cousin Stephen Kitledi reflected on the celebrity entrepreneur's passion for everything he did.

"Tibz had the warmest, most inviting smile. He was passionate in what he did. He was a huge character and personality," he said. "I'm gutted, but I take warmth through the individuals he touched."

Entrepreneur, Sthe Mabanga, paid tribute to both Motsoane and AKA while reflecting on the shooting.

"Tibz loved Kiernan. He called him his kid," he said. "I wish he had missed that flight to Durban... We shouldn't feel like we're bystanders in this country anymore. We need to start holding people accountable, those who are supposed to make sure we're safe."

In a final tribute to Motsoane, Sacred Heart College, where Tibz went to school, proposed to launch a food and technology laboratory in honour of the aspiring celebrity chef.



