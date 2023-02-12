12m ago

Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's family thank fans for 'love and support' following his death

Bronwyn McKay
AKA and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
  • The family of celebrity entrepreneur and author Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane released a statement pertaining to their son's death on Friday night.
  • Motsoane and South African rapper AKA were brutally gunned down outside the popular Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban.
  • "We thank you for the love and support we have received," his family said in the statement.

The family of celebrity entrepreneur and author Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane released a statement pertaining to their son's death on Friday night. 

Motsoane and South African rapper AKA were brutally gunned down outside the popular Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban.

The celebrity chef's family issued a statement on Saturday confirming their son's death.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son Tebello and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023."

The family added that they are awaiting details from the Durban police, who, on Sunday, told City Press they are pursuing a "person of interest" in the investigation. 

"To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many, he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection," the statement continued. 

"We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord."

The Motsoane family has asked for "compassion, space and time" as they navigate the upcoming days.  

Following the news of Tibz and AKA's deaths, industry colleagues and friends shared tributes on social media. 

"From the beginning till the very end," Boity wrote on Instagram, referring to the personal and professional friendship Tibz and AKA shared. 

Thapelo Mokoena shared multiple photos of Tibz on the social media platform with the caption: "Man!! Why they do you like this Zido? You bothered no one. You had found a new peace in laying low & moving your passions intentionally. I hate that they took your life, Tebello. Rest in peace, king. God be with your family."

See more tributes here:


