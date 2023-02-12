Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's family thank fans for 'love and support' following his death

The family of celebrity entrepreneur and author Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane released a statement pertaining to their son's death on Friday night.

Motsoane and South African rapper AKA were brutally gunned down outside the popular Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban.

"We thank you for the love and support we have received," his family said in the statement.

The celebrity chef's family issued a statement on Saturday confirming their son's death.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son Tebello and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023."

The family added that they are awaiting details from the Durban police, who, on Sunday, told City Press they are pursuing a "person of interest" in the investigation.

"To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many, he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection," the statement continued.

"We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord."

The Motsoane family has asked for "compassion, space and time" as they navigate the upcoming days.



Following the news of Tibz and AKA's deaths, industry colleagues and friends shared tributes on social media.

"From the beginning till the very end," Boity wrote on Instagram, referring to the personal and professional friendship Tibz and AKA shared.

Thapelo Mokoena shared multiple photos of Tibz on the social media platform with the caption: "Man!! Why they do you like this Zido? You bothered no one. You had found a new peace in laying low & moving your passions intentionally. I hate that they took your life, Tebello. Rest in peace, king. God be with your family."

See more tributes here:

So saddened by news of the tragic and violent loss of AKA and his manager Tibz. AKA was a regular guest on @CliffCentralCom over the years and everyone loved him. Condolences to both families and friends. A sad day in South Africa! — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) February 11, 2023

I actually can’t believe it. AKA and my good friend and former manager Tibz. #RIPAAKA #RIPTibz — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) February 11, 2023

RIP Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane ??



We are extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Tibz. Our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time ?? pic.twitter.com/y9hgH1k8fc — TRACE Southern Africa (@TRACE_Inter) February 11, 2023

My heart pains for the families of Aka & Tibz ?? Death be not proud. Rest easy Kings ?????? — Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) February 12, 2023

Tebello Motsoane got me to do those skits on AKA’s first album. He was like in the 90’s albums had skits. If He is involved in making an album it’s gotta have skits and that’s that. Thats how I ended up doing those hater skits on Alter Ego. RIP my brother — Loyiso Gola (@loyisogola) February 11, 2023



