The fashion, the celebs, the entertainment: It's all happening this weekend at the 2023 Durban July

The Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend is upon us, and last-minute preparations are underway for all those who will be attending and working at the event.

Those who will be watching from home are also gearing up to participate in all the fun, and News24 will be on the ground to bring you an inside look at the event.

Ahead of the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July, we've compiled a list of things we'll eagerly look out for this weekend.

Fashion

Fashion is a significant part of the event and a major drawcard. To help guests curate their looks, organisers come up with a theme each year, and this year's is 'Out of this World.'

Promotional materials in the lead-up to the event have featured space-themed motifs with pink and purple hues and metallic and neon accents.

Last week, organisers also held the annual Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show, a sneak peek into the unparalleled glamour and style that will grace the main event this coming weekend. Through the fashion show, organisers hope to inspire guests and showcase the talents of established designers, emerging visionaries and rising stars.



We can't wait to see whether guests will take their cues from this or completely deviate from their theme interpretation.

Stars whose outfits we are looking out for include the likes of Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother Lungile, Kay Sibiya and his wife Judie Kama, Nandi Madida, Jessica Nkosi, Maps Maponyane, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Nadia Jaftha and her boyfriend, Xavier Haupt.

Entertainment

Entertainment is equally as important as fashion at the HDJ, and we're keen to see what the acts booked on the lineup at Boomtown will bring to the show this year.

Heineken is this year's main Boomtown sponsor, and they announced their lineup for this year's event in May.

Multiple award-winning Afropop music outfit Mafikizolo, platinum-selling artist Prince Kaybee, hip-hop's top act Blxckie, dance duo sensation Murumba Pitch and superstar DJ Fresh are just some of the names expected this year.

These acts are set to dazzle the attendees with a mix of fresh tunes and classic favourites while sharing the stage with up-and-coming musicians.

The internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir will also be performing the national anthem at this year's event, and organisers hope that the choir's participation will elevate the excitement and grandeur of the HDJ to new heights.

"Singing the National Anthem before the running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July has become a tradition, and to have Ndlovu Youth Choir, who have been such an inspiration to so many South Africans, performing live at Africa's greatest horseracing and social event is sure to be an iconic moment, not to be missed," said Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle's Marketing and Events Executive.

Celebrity news



Lastly, we'll be keen on hearing what celebrity news emerges from this year's HDJ, continuing the tradition of introducing us to new couples, like Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi did back in 2016 or teasing some drama like Lasizwe Dambuza and Mohale Motaung did last year.

The event's title sponsors have also promised a strong focus on safety, security, parking, and hospitality this year to elevate the HDJ experience.

"Guests attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July can expect an added value experience like never before. As Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets prioritises the safety and well-being of all attendees, stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure a secure environment throughout the event. With an uncompromising commitment to safety, visitors can enjoy the festivities with peace of mind."

The eThekwini Municipality, Durban Metro Police, in conjunction with Berea SAPS and various security services, have come on board to help organisers establish stringent security measures.

All attendees must possess a valid ticket to gain entry to the Hollywoodbets Durban July. General access tickets are still on sale for R230 and are available from Ticketpro and at Payzone Kiosks at SPAR stores nationally.

They will also need to consent to a body and bag search, which organisers have set up to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the premises.

Although ample parking options have been arranged to enhance guests' convenience attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July, only vehicles with permits can park inside the venue, ensuring a controlled and organised parking system.

Organisers have also assigned designated parking spaces directly in front of the main gate for people with mobility issues to prioritise accessibility and convenience.

VIP parking areas will be located at the Silver Ring and Stewards parking zones, ensuring a seamless experience for distinguished guests.

For public parking, the Golf course, on both the north and south sides of DLI Avenue, has been designated and can accommodate up to 6,000 vehicles. Public parking is pre-sold to ensure safety and convenience. Adequate lighting throughout the parking area has been arranged to provide visibility and enhance security.