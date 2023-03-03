8h ago

TIMELINE | The murder and recovery of the remains of Hong Kong model Abby Choi

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Abby Choi.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

TIMELINE: A closer look at the days leading up to the disappearance of Hong Kong model Abby Choi who is believed to have been murdered and dismembered by her ex-husband.

On Monday, the world woke up to the news that Hong Kong model Abby Choi had been brutally murdered – her dismembered body found in a stainless-steel refrigerator and soup pot at a seaside home.

Choi, 28, was a model and influencer with over 100 000 Instagram followers. Her last post on the platform saw her in a white, angelic Georges Hobeika gown amid her turn at Paris Fashion Week.

Days after the 19 February post – two days to be exact – the sought-after model disappeared.

Here's what we know so far about the disappearance and unsettling murder of Abby Choi:

21 February

Abby Choi is reported missing.

22 February

Police began looking for the model.

24 February

Parts of Abby Choi's body are found at a house in Tai Po.

Police also say on the property is an electric saw and meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh.

Clothing is also found at the scene.

25 February

Abby Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong is arrested at a ferry pier (one day before, his brother and parents were also arrested).

Police say Kwong - with who the model shared two children (she also had two children with her husband, Chris Tam) - appeared to be fleeing.

Authorities share further details on what was recovered at the seaside house. The partial remains of Choi, they say, had been discovered in a fridge and soup pots.

Later examination of the materials seized at the property would reveal Choi's skull, hair and several ribs.

26 February

After a forensic examination found a hole at the back of Choi's skull, superintendent Alan Chung says in a statement: 

"We believe the victim had been attacked when she was in the vehicle (that took her to the house) and that she was already unconscious when she arrived."

27 February

Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong appear in court and are charged with Choi's murder. They are facing life in prison.

Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, is also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

Police say Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family over a luxury property.


28 February

Authorities say they are still looking for Choi's torso and hands.

They begin searching a landfill in Ta Kwu Ling where they say they'd found bones, though it was unclear at the time if it was human or animal remains.

Chung says:

"We believe the suspects on the morning of [22 February] had thrown away a few bags of important evidence, which could possibly be human remains, the victim's clothing, phones, and even the murder weapon."
Police officers dress in PPEs searching a part of
Police officers dress in PPEs searching a part of the Landfill for Evidence in a murder case on February 28, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. Over 100 police officers search for the missing torso and arms of murdered and dismembered Hong Kong socialite and model Abby Choi Tin-fung in a Landfill in the New Territories. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

South China Morning Post shares photos of family and friends of Choi, including her mother and husband, outside the home where her remains were found as they call for "justice to be done".

They light incense and offer Taoist papers used in traditional funeral rites, wishing for a good afterlife for the soul of the deceased.  

    


