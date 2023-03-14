Trevor Noah had a 'great night with great company' at the Oscars and shared photos to prove it

There's no party like the Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty, and Trevor Noah made sure he didn't miss it.
The South African comedian – who is in the middle of his Off the Record stand-up world tour and was recently spotted shopping at the Checkers in SA – stepped out to celebrate this year's winners on Sunday night.
Winners included Michelle Yeoh, who made history when she became the first woman of Asian descent to win Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Her co-star Ke Huy Quan became the comeback story of Hollywood's 2023 awards season as he took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting actor almost four decades after making his film debut in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
After the glitz and glam of the awards ceremony, celebrities far and wide descended on the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for the famous Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
"Great night with great company!" Noah wrote on Instagram alongside photos with Hollywood's finest, including Donald Glover, Quinta Brunson and South African actor Thuso Mbedu.
SEE PHOTOS HERE:
Donald Glover, Danielle Deadwyler, Trevor Noah attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Trevor Noah and Queen Latifah attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Hailee Steinfeld, Trevor Noah, and Mindy Kaling attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Adwoa Aboah, Trevor Noah, Kate Hudson, and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Timothy Olyphant, Laverne Cox, and Trevor Noah attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Jessica Alba and Trevor Noah attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Julia Garner and Trevor Noah attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage for Vanity Fair
