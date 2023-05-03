Trevor Noah had an 'incredible night' with a bunch of celebs - here's who he hung out with

Trevor Noah was one of several A-listers to walk the white carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

After posing for photos, Noah caught up with his favourite Hollywood celebs during the gala dinner.

One of the celebs was Jack Harlow, who Noah appears to get along well with after the two caught up at a basketball game at the weekend.

Trevor Noah was living his best life at Monday night's annual Met Gala.



A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports celebrated the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at the invitation-only event, bringing their top style game to New York, oozing glamour – and delivering serious baby news.

PHOTOS | Pregnancy reveals and Karl Lagerfeld's cat - best dressed at the 2023 Met Gala

Noah, who is no stranger to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, attended dressed head to toe in an ensemble by American designer Thom Brown, elevating his look with a fresh set of cornrows.

After sharing the white carpet with a cockroach, celebs filled the museum for the gala to commence, and Noah took every opportunity to hang out with his favourite famous people.

"An absolutely incredible night," Noah captioned a slew of photos on Twitter.

See the photos HERE.

The photos, credited to Getty Images, show Noah rubbing shoulders with British actor Emily Blunt, Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry, rapper Jack Harlow, and even Busta Rhymes.



Noah and Harlow appear to be building a close friendship as the pair caught up at a basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

"Always good catching up with Jack Harlow!" Noah wrote alongside a photo on Instagram.

He joked: "Can't wait to check out his new movie, White Men Can't Jump. PS This is not paid promotion. But Jack did promise to take me to the Kentucky Derby next year. So technically, that is a bribe!"

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



