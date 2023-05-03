11h ago

Share

Trevor Noah had an 'incredible night' with a bunch of celebs - here's who he hung out with

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Trevor Noah at the 2023 Met Gala - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
  • Trevor Noah was one of several A-listers to walk the white carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.
  • After posing for photos, Noah caught up with his favourite Hollywood celebs during the gala dinner. 
  • One of the celebs was Jack Harlow, who Noah appears to get along well with after the two caught up at a basketball game at the weekend.

Trevor Noah was living his best life at Monday night's annual Met Gala. 

A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports celebrated the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at the invitation-only event, bringing their top style game to New York, oozing glamour – and delivering serious baby news.

PHOTOS | Pregnancy reveals and Karl Lagerfeld's cat - best dressed at the 2023 Met Gala

Noah, who is no stranger to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, attended dressed head to toe in an ensemble by American designer Thom Brown, elevating his look with a fresh set of cornrows. 

After sharing the white carpet with a cockroach, celebs filled the museum for the gala to commence, and Noah took every opportunity to hang out with his favourite famous people. 

"An absolutely incredible night," Noah captioned a slew of photos on Twitter.

See the photos HERE.

The photos, credited to Getty Images, show Noah rubbing shoulders with British actor Emily Blunt, Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry, rapper Jack Harlow, and even Busta Rhymes.

Noah and Harlow appear to be building a close friendship as the pair caught up at a basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

"Always good catching up with Jack Harlow!" Noah wrote alongside a photo on Instagram

He joked: "Can't wait to check out his new movie, White Men Can't Jump. PS This is not paid promotion. But Jack did promise to take me to the Kentucky Derby next year. So technically, that is a bribe!"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
met gala 2023trevor noahcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

3h ago

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

5h ago

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo