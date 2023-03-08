Trevor Noah wins African Star at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Trevor Noah and kidfluencer Lethukuthula 'Lethu' Bhengu won awards in the African categories at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Noah was nominated alongside Msaki, Scorpion Kings and Banyana Banyana, while Bhengu was nominated alongside Alakhe Mdoda, Siba Bogopa and DJ Arch Jnr.



Other big winners included Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Comedian and TV presenter Trevor Noah and three-year-old kidfluencer Lethukuthula 'Lethu' Bhengu won big at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards when they won in the African categories on Tuesday.



Noah, nominated alongside Msaki, Scorpion Kings, and Banayana Banyana, received the African Star Award. Internet sensation and young prodigy Lethu, nominated alongside Alakhe Mdoda, DJ Arch Jnr and Siba Bogopa, took home the Favourite Kidfluencer Award.

"We're really proud of all the nominees and winners in the African categories," Nickelodeon vice president Dillon Khan said in a press statement.

"Congratulations to Lethukuthula Bhengu and Trevor Noah for bringing home the blimps – it's such an honour to be voted for by your fans around the world. These awards are a showcase of the power of local talent, and the categories are a commitment to showcasing Africa's potential on a global scale."

SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS HERE:



TELEVISION:

Favourite Kids TV Show:

The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder

Favourite Family TV Show:

Wednesday

Favourite Reality Show:

MasterChef Junior

Favourite Animated Show:

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite Female TV Star (kids):

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favourite Male TV Star (kids):

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favourite Female TV Star (family)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Favourite Male TV Star (family)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:



Favourite Movie:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Favourite Movie Actress:

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Favourite Movie Actor:

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam)

Favourite Animated Movie:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Favourite Voice from An Animated Movie (male):

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Favourite Voice from An Animated Movie (female):

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

Favourite Album:

Midnights (3 am Edition) – Taylor Swift

Favourite Female Artist:

Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist:

Harry Styles

Favourite Music Group:

BTS

Favourite Song:

As It Was – Harry Styles

Favourite Music Collaboration:

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favourite Breakout Artist:

Dove Cameron

Favourite Social Music Star:

Bella Poarch

Favourite Global Music Star:

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favourite Female Creator:

Charli D'Amelio

Favourite Male Creator:

MrBeast

Favourite Social Media Family:

Ninja Kidz TV

Favourite Female Sports Star:

Serena Williams

Favourite Male Sports Star:

Lebron James

Favourite Video Game:

Minecraft

Favourite Celebrity Pet:

Olivia Benson Swift

Favourite Book:

Harry Potter Book Series

