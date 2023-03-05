36m ago

Share

Tributes pour in for Mark Pilgrim: 'We'll miss your cheeky humour'

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Pilgrim.
Mark Pilgrim.
Photo: Gallo Images

Tributes poured in on social media on Sunday, paying tribute to legendary broadcaster Mark Pilgrim.

Pilgrim died on Sunday after a brave fight against stage four lung cancer. He was 53.

READ MORE | A tribute to Mark Pilgrim

"Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45," Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM, said in a Facebook post.

Fellow broadcaster and colleague Ursula Chikane wrote on Twitter: "Our dearest Mark passed away this morning. Our hearts, like yours, are shattered, but our warrior is at peace and free. Rest in peace, dear Mark."

She added in another tweet: 

"You loved radio, Markie, and radio loved you. So much. We'll miss your cheeky humour and that legendary voice."

Other industry colleagues and friends remembered Pilgrim in social media posts.

"Very sad news of the passing of legendary broadcaster Mark Pilgrim. He fought a tough fight and inspired many in the process and during his many years on radio," Gareth Cliff tweeted.

Radio host Brent Lindeque wrote on Twitter: "My heart is shattered. Mark Pilgrim has just passed away. My friend, you fought so hard."

"RIP Mark Pilgrim. You, Sir, *lived through illness* till the end. A great creative and audio legend. Condolences to friends, family and colleagues," Eusebius McKaiser tweeted.

Alex Jay wrote: "Ah, Mark. You put up a very brave and public fight against cancer. Inspirational. Sadly the dread disease has claimed another victim. I'm going to miss you big time, baldy. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to Mark's daughters, family and fiancée."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark pilgrimcelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
There's something in the water in DAM»

03 Mar

There's something in the water in DAM»
The drama continues in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

03 Mar

The drama continues in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

03 Mar

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»

28 Feb

The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo