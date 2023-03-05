Tributes pour in for Mark Pilgrim: 'We'll miss your cheeky humour'

Tributes poured in on social media on Sunday, paying tribute to legendary broadcaster Mark Pilgrim.

Pilgrim died on Sunday after a brave fight against stage four lung cancer. He was 53.

"Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45," Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM, said in a Facebook post.

Fellow broadcaster and colleague Ursula Chikane wrote on Twitter: "Our dearest Mark passed away this morning. Our hearts, like yours, are shattered, but our warrior is at peace and free. Rest in peace, dear Mark."

She added in another tweet:

"You loved radio, Markie, and radio loved you. So much. We'll miss your cheeky humour and that legendary voice."

Other industry colleagues and friends remembered Pilgrim in social media posts.



"Very sad news of the passing of legendary broadcaster Mark Pilgrim. He fought a tough fight and inspired many in the process and during his many years on radio," Gareth Cliff tweeted.

Radio host Brent Lindeque wrote on Twitter: "My heart is shattered. Mark Pilgrim has just passed away. My friend, you fought so hard."

"RIP Mark Pilgrim. You, Sir, *lived through illness* till the end. A great creative and audio legend. Condolences to friends, family and colleagues," Eusebius McKaiser tweeted.

Alex Jay wrote: "Ah, Mark. You put up a very brave and public fight against cancer. Inspirational. Sadly the dread disease has claimed another victim. I'm going to miss you big time, baldy. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to Mark's daughters, family and fiancée."