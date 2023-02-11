Tributes pour in for SA rapper AKA after Durban shooting

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot and killed in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road on Friday night.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son and confirm his untimely and tragic passing," AKA's parents confirmed on Saturday.

Tributes poured in for the rapper, remembering all the "monumental moves" he made in the music industry.

His parents, Tony and Lynn, shared a statement on Saturday morning: "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023."

The statement added that they were awaiting further details from the Durban police.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed to News24 that a "well-known rapper" was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban, on Friday evening just after 22:00.The Forbes family continued to pay tribute to their son in the statement.

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, most importantly, father to his beloved daughter, Kairo. To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved, and he gave love in return."

The family has asked for "compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days".



Following the news of his death, industry colleagues, friends, and fans took to social media in shock.



Sharing the statement on Instagram, Nandi Madida wrote, "Wishing your families & friends healing and comfort during this very difficult time."

"This is so surreal. For all the monumental moves you have made for our industry, we thank you, Gents," wrote Boity, alongside photos of AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

"Your gift, raw talent & impact inspired and transformed many lives across borders for the better. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to your families and your loved ones during such a heart-wrenching time. May God cover them with His strength, peace and comfort. May your souls rest in eternal peace. Rest Easy, Kings."

Gail Mabalane thanked AKA for his music in a post on Instagram. She wrote: "Oh Kiernan. Your story was just unfolding…with your best still to come. I’m so sorry that your life was cut short. What a tragedy. My heart goes out to your beautiful family. May God cover them. Thank you for the music. Through it, your legacy lives on forever. Rest Easy Brother."

More tributes came in on Twitter, remembering the rapper's contribution to the music industry.



