10m ago

Share

US rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to six years for drug trafficking

accreditation
  • Trap Queen hitmaker Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking.
  • The rapper pleaded guilty last year to distributing and possessing cocaine.
  • The star was  part of a ring of six men that distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across the US using the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments.

American rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday for trafficking drugs across the United States.

The Trap Queen rapper born Willie Junior Maxwell II had pleaded guilty last year to distributing and possessing cocaine.

New York prosecutors said he was part of a ring of six men that distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

The men obtained the drugs on America's west coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the narcotics to New York.

The substances were then distributed to dealers who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey.

The Justice Department described Maxwell, 31, as "a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organisation".

The rapper was arrested in October 2021 at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens, New York, where he had been scheduled to perform at a music festival.

Prosecutors said that searches during their investigation had recovered approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills and several guns.

Maxwell will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

One of Maxwell's co-defendants, a New Jersey prison officer, was sentenced to six years in March for his role in the scheme. The other four co-defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Maxwell gained recognition when his debut single Trap Queen reached number two on the US charts in 2015.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fetty wapcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Stream both episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban S3 Reunion»

22 May

Stream both episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban S3 Reunion»
Binge the bromance of the decade in Adulting S1»

22 May

Binge the bromance of the decade in Adulting S1»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Lies revealed in The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»

17 May

Lies revealed in The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo