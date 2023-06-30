8m ago

US rapper Travis Scott won't face criminal charges over concert crush

US rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over the death of 10 people killed in a crush during a Texas concert in 2021, a Houston grand jury decided Thursday.

Some 50 000 people had packed into Houston's NRG Park for Scott's Astroworld music festival when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as he was performing, triggering chaos.

Lacking air and space, some fainted and were trampled by the crowd. Among those who were killed in the November 2021 havoc was a nine-year-old, and hundreds more concertgoers were injured.

Faced with cries for help, organisers waited dozens of minutes before stopping the music and evacuating the area.

"It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "...but a tragedy isn't always a crime, and not every death is a homicide."

"No criminal charges will be filed in the incident," a statement by Ogg's office read.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Astroworld festival organisers, who accusers say failed to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

In addition to Scott, promoters, concert site managers and several companies associated with the festival have been targeted in the suits.

Thursday's ruling concerns only criminal proceedings, meaning civil lawsuits can still proceed.


