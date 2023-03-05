49m ago

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim, 53, has died

Radio personality Mark Pilgrim was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. (PHOTO: Instagram/markpilgrimza)
  • Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim has died after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53.
  • Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.
  • He is survived by his two daughters, Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 – who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Torres – and his fiancée Adrienne Watkins.

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim has died after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53.

"It was with great sadness that I share this news," Lloyd Madurai, managing director at HOT 102.7FM said in an online statement

"Our hero and brother and much loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45," Madurai said in a Facebook post published an hour later. 

"He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancé Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath. 

"The family thank you for being part of his journey. For loving him and for celebrating  him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace."

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

Following his diagnosis, the radio presenter launched a YouTube video series chronicling his recovery journey.

"This section of my Youtube channel is for anyone who is going through cancer or is supporting someone who is. It documents my journey and desire to find positivity," reads the description of the vlog titled Mark's Cancer Journey – 2022.

In July, Pilgrim revealed during his seventh round of chemotherapy treatment that his latest scans had shown "a further significant reduction in the tumours (in size and intensity)". 

A month later, the TV personality revealed that after a 45-minute radiation therapy session, "the tumours in the leg and spine are hopefully gone."

Pilgrim suffered a collapsed lung in September, leading to multiple related issues.

In October and November, the journalist underwent multiple medical procedures to address the collapsed lung, which saw him spend weeks in the ICU recovering. He was discharged from hospital in time to ring in the new year with his fiancée, Adrienne Watkins.

Pilgrim was a presenter on Hot 102.7FM from Monday to Saturday at the time of his death. Due to his recent health setbacks, however, he had to step away from the mic.

Pilgrim is survived by his two daughters, Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10 – who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Torres – and Watkins.

The father of two was diagnosed and beat aggressive Stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988.

