WATCH | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gifts Zimbabwean UFC fighter a new house in heartwarming video

Dwayne Johnson shared a video of him gifting a UFC fighter a new home.

The UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, is from Zimbabwe.

Gorimbo caught Johnson's attention when he tweeted that he only had $7 in his bank account.

In a video posted on different social media platforms, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gifts a UFC fighter a new house.

Themba Gorimbo is a mixed martial arts fighter from Zimbabwe, who caught Johnson's attention when he tweeted that he only had $7 in his bank account earlier this year.

Johnson could relate to Gorimbo's struggle, because he had the exact same struggle early in his career, also in Miami where Gorimbo is based. In the video, Johnson initially surprises the fighter with a visit at a gym in Miami, before taking him to his new house.

Johnson originally reacted to Gorimbo's post about his available bank balance on 10 June over Twitter, writing: "I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I'll help."



The former WWE superstar kept his promise.

See the tweet HERE:

This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account.

I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind.

Got your back, brother. I’ll help.

You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom https://t.co/C2gn1j7OQF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2023

Johnson was moved by Gorimbo's story of how he won his second UFC fight, sold his fight kit and bought a water well for his home village.



In the video, it's shown that Gorimbo sleeps on a couch at a gym.

"That was awesome and amazing. Now I understand why they tell me how big his heart is and what a wonderful human being that man is." -- Themba Gorimbo on Dwayne Johnson's generous gift

Watch the video HERE:

In response to Johnson's gift, Gorimbo wants to continue contributing to his community in Zimbabwe. "Because you got me this house… I'm going to build another borehole in my village now when I land in Africa… with the money I was supposed to use for [a house]" he told Johnson.



Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



