WATCH | Michelle Obama claims she was never invited back to White House by Donald Trump

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the TV host asked former US First Lady Michelle Obama what it was like to see her and former President Barack Obama's official portraits unveiled at their previous residence last September at an event hosted by current President Joe Biden.

"It was really a beautiful experience. That's tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back. So, these pictures had been done for a long, long time."


