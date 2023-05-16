Webby Awards: Trevor Noah is the internet's favourite personality/host

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was handed seven awards at Monday night's 27th annual Webby Awards.

The South African comedian was awarded Best Web Personality/Host for his Between the Scenes segment, in which he often spoke about South Africa and his family.

Between the Scenes The awards come five months after Noah exited as host of The Daily Show in December 2022.

The Webby Awards is the leading international award ceremony honouring excellence on the Internet.

Noah's Daily Show team were given multiple awards for their presence on social media and specific segments, including comedy in the America's Door Problem segment, in which Noah pushes for gun control and criticises policymakers' response to mass shootings.

Noah was also awarded Best Web Personality/Host for his Between the Scenes segment, during which he often spoke about South Africa and his family. The popular segment also won Best Content Series.

"Wow, what an honour! Thank you!" Noah tweeted on Tuesday morning with an image of the seven trophies.

Noah announced his surprise exit from the talk show in September. His final day behind the desk was Thursday, 8 December, during which he bid an emotional farewell after a seven-year tenure as host.



The Webby Awards also honoured work featuring singers Rihanna, Lizzo and Doja Cat, former US President Barack Obama and the cast of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

