Who is the new Miss SA? Natasha Joubert answers 8 revealing questions

The 26-year-old Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023 on Sunday.

"As I move forward as Miss South Africa 2023, I am devoted to being in service to my fellow South Africans," she said in her acceptance speech.

Here were get to know the reigning beauty queen better.





On Sunday evening Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

The 26-year-old BCom Marketing Management graduate, fashion designer and owner of Natalia Jeffery said she was truly humbled and grateful to win the title.

This was Joubert's second time participating in the competition; she was a runner-up in 2020 and represented the country at Miss Universe in 2021.

"As I move forward as Miss South Africa 2023, I am devoted to being in service to my fellow South Africans. I will represent my country with pride, showcasing its beauty, diversity and untapped potential," said Joubert in her acceptance speech.

READ MORE | 'A full-circle moment': Newly crowned Miss SA Natasha Joubert believes in second chances

Get to know Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert with these 8 questions:

1. What beauty pageants have you entered, and how did you fare?

Miss Globe South Africa (winner), Miss Globe (Top 5), Miss Rivonia 2018 (winner), and Miss South Africa 2020 (second runner-up). I entered Miss Universe in 2020 as Miss Universe South Africa.

2. What do you think is the most important part of a beauty pageant?

Always have your personal challenges. We easily forget that this is a process of upliftment, and only focusing on the crown and not the daily successes is where you can easily compare yourself, not have compassion for yourself and ultimately have self-doubt about your abilities.

3. Tell us about your family.

I am the youngest of three siblings. I have an older brother, Reinier and a sister, Daniellé, both of whom are attorneys, notaries and conveyancers. My mother, Ninette, is also my business partner at Natalia Jeffery. She got her law degree at 50 years old and is currently also doing her articles to become a lawyer.

4. How do you define success?

Success is having mental health, self-acceptance and passions. We are being challenged every day, and today's generation comes with so much pressure and responsibilities. Knowing that you don't have to live up to anyone's expectations but your own is success.

Photo: Yolanda van der Stoep

5. How are you playing your part in your community and South Africa?

I started off with my own company, where we take a few ladies every year and design and make their dream matric dance dresses. Not everyone has the means or support to make their day special. I have publicly also called for fellow creatives in the industry to jump in and assist or do the same in their area. I was fortunate to study for my degree through bursaries that I won in modelling competitions.

6. What do you love about South Africa?

From our warm and welcoming people to our food and love for our culture; and our climate and scenery, the list is endless. But I need to highlight that when we unite, it's the most powerful movement. A country that truly will stand behind you, and with this journey, I am in service of them.

7. Who are your local and international role models, and why?

Local would be my Gumpie – a second father who has given grace and patience a new meaning. I don't have an international role model.

8. If you could have lunch with anyone famous - dead or alive - who would it be and why?

Princess Diana, I would love to hear the full truth of her last moments.

5 quick facts about Natasha that will surprise you:





1. She was the only girl in her karate class when she was younger.

2. She was a tomboy growing up.

3. She was on South Africa's Got Talent when she was 11 years old.

4. She plays a game of Rummicub on her phone every night before bed.

5. She used to sing from the age of seven to 18 years old.





1. She was the only girl in her karate class when she was younger.2. She was a tomboy growing up.3. She was on South Africa's Got Talent when she was 11 years old.4. She plays a game of Rummicub on her phone every night before bed.5. She used to sing from the age of seven to 18 years old.

READ MORE:

Miss SA 2023 | 7 photos from Natasha Joubert's crowning moment



AS IT HAPPENED | Miss South Africa 2023 pageant

Q&A supplied by Miss South Africa Organisation