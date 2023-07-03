Yizo Yizo creator Teboho Mahlatsi has died

Yizo Yizo creator and writer Teboho Mahlatsi has died.

Mahlatsi died Monday, age 49.

Mahlatsi's other works include Portrait of a Young Man Drowning, For Love and Broken Bones and Isibaya.

The co-creator and writer of popular yet controversial 90s drama, Yizo Yizo ,Teboho Mahlatsi, has died. He was 49.

News of Mahlatsi's death was shared by comedian David Kau on Monday afternoon. Details surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.

"It is with the saddest regret that we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer – Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on 3 July 2023," a statement shared by Kau on behalf of the family read.

"In lieu of the personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss."

The family added that further details will be communicated "in due time".

Yizo Yizo, which Mahlatsi co-created and wrote with Peter Esterhuysen, Harriet Perlman, Mtutuzeli Matshoba and Angus Gibson, looked at the problems learners faced in the South African education system during the 90s as a result of a breakdown in the culture of learning and teaching. This breakdown led to a sense of helplessness among parents, students, and teachers.

Mahlatsi's other works include the short film Portrait of a Young Man Drowning for which he won the Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 1999, For Love and Broken Bones, Isibaya and Sekali le Meokgo (Meokgo and the Stickfighter).

Mahlatsi was also a company co-director at Bomb Productions, responsible for the Mzansi Magic drama series, Shaka iLembe. According to the company website Mahlatsi was presented the Tribute entertainment achiever of the Year award by President Thabo Mbeki, and in 2018, he was honoured for his groundbreaking work in the audiovisual and creative field at the USIBA Awards hosted by the Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

In a 2010 TEDxSoweto talk, Mahlatsi shared why he makes movies. "I'm like Brenda Fassie of films. I want to entertain. I want to make films for that kid who went to the bioscope like I did. I make films that first and foremost say something about my own environment and myself as a fan of cinema," he said.

Following the news of his death, industry colleagues and fans paid tribute to Mahlatsi on social media.

Thishiwe Ziqubu said, "Oh no, what a beautiful, talented soul! Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones".

"The name Teboho Mahlatsi is on every show that I know on our televisions. May his soul RIP," wrote Siboniso Dhlamini.

Several others commended his storytelling skills saying he was a great filmmaker and that the industry had lost a giant.



