50 photos inside and backstage at the 2023 Oscars

The Oscars began Sunday with a thunderous Top Gun flyover and a flurry of jokes about "The Slap," launching a night in which the sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven awards, including best picture.



Host Jimmy Kimmel was lowered onto the stage after jets flew over Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. He quickly launched into a monologue that laid into Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.

"If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show - you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," joked Kimmel.

The spectre of "The Slap" has hung over the Oscars since Smith assaulted Rock on stage for cracking a joke about his wife. Smith was allowed to stay at the gala and accept Hollywood's top male acting prize soon after.

Producers promised Sunday's show would address it, and Kimmel did not hold back.

"Seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place" this year, he said.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing."

A-listers turned out in force to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night at the close of the 2023 awards season.

Below is a collection of photos inside the ceremony and backstage.

