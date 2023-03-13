50 photos inside and backstage at the 2023 Oscars

2h ago

The Oscars began Sunday with a thunderous Top Gun flyover and a flurry of jokes about "The Slap," launching a night in which the sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven awards, including best picture.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was lowered onto the stage after jets flew over Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. He quickly launched into a monologue that laid into Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.

"If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show - you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," joked Kimmel.

The spectre of "The Slap" has hung over the Oscars since Smith assaulted Rock on stage for cracking a joke about his wife. Smith was allowed to stay at the gala and accept Hollywood's top male acting prize soon after.

Producers promised Sunday's show would address it, and Kimmel did not hold back.

"Seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place" this year, he said.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing."

A-listers turned out in force to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night at the close of the 2023 awards season.

Below is a collection of photos inside the ceremony and backstage. 

Host Jimmy Kimmel enters in style at the 95th Acad
Host Jimmy Kimmel enters in style at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards hel
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre.
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards hel
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre.
Jimmy Kimmel is danced off stage at the 95th Acade
Jimmy Kimmel is danced off stage at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Paul Rogers, accepts the Best International Featur
Paul Rogers, accepts the Best International Feature Film award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" from Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for
Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Best Picture for
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
) Sandra Oh and Daniel Kwan attend the 95th Annual
) Sandra Oh and Daniel Kwan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Cast and crew accept the Best Picture award for
Cast and crew accept the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, and c
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, and cast and crew accept the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
(L-R) Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accept the
(L-R) Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th A
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Colin Farrell and Steven Spielberg at the 95th Ann
Colin Farrell and Steven Spielberg at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Jimmy Kimmel brings a donkey onstage at the 95th A
Jimmy Kimmel brings a donkey onstage at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Connelly present th
Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Connelly present the award for Makeup and Hairstyling at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform at the 95th
Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Stephanie Hsu performs at the 95th Annual Academy
Stephanie Hsu performs at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Jimmy Kimmel brings a do
Sofia Carson at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
John Travolta, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson,
John Travolta, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan, backstage a
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Rihanna performs at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Rihanna performs at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Mindy Kaling and John Cho present the award for Or
Mindy Kaling and John Cho present the award for Original Score at the 95th Academy Awards.
Elizabeth Banks at the 95th Annual Academy Awards,
Elizabeth Banks at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Lady Gaga performs at the 95th Academy Awards.
Lady Gaga performs at the 95th Academy Awards.
Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from
Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from
Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Courtney B. Vance at the 95th Annual Academy Award
Courtney B. Vance at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Daniel Roher and Yulia Navalnaya, backstage at th
Daniel Roher and Yulia Navalnaya, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Rihanna performs at the 95th Academy Awards.
Rihanna performs at the 95th Academy Awards.
Daniel Brühl, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert, Albrec
Daniel Brühl, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert, Albrecht Schuch and Felix Kammerer accept the Best International Feature Film award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" onstage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Jenny the emotional support donkey, backstage at t
Jenny the emotional support donkey, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Malala Yousafza
Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Malala Yousafzai at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson present the awards f
Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson present the awards for Sound and Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.
Oscar statuettes are seen, backstage at the 95th A
Oscar statuettes are seen, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, backstage at th
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, backstage at the
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant, backstage at the 9
Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Idris Elba and Nicole Kidman present the award for
Idris Elba and Nicole Kidman present the award for Directing at the 95th Academy Awards.
Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry present the award
Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry present the awards for Actress and Actor in a Leading Role at the 95th Academy Awards.
Brendan Fraser, center, flanked by sons Holden Fra
Brendan Fraser, center, flanked by sons Holden Fraser, left, and Leland Fraser attends the 95th Academy Awards.
Elizabeth Banks and Danai Gurira, backstage at th
Elizabeth Banks and Danai Gurira, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for Actress in a L
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for Actress in a Leading Role at the 95th Academy Awards.
Harrison Ford at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Harrison Ford at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Brühl attend the 95th
Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Brühl attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
The Cocaine Bear backstage at the 95th Academy Awa
The Cocaine Bear backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner US actres
Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner US actress Jamie Lee Curtis (R) and Best Actress in a Leading Role Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (L) are pictured in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Acade
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.

Watch the Oscars Monday, 13 March, on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv 104) at 20:30.


