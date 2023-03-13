50 photos inside and backstage at the 2023 Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel was lowered onto the stage after jets flew over Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. He quickly launched into a monologue that laid into Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.
"If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show - you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," joked Kimmel.
The spectre of "The Slap" has hung over the Oscars since Smith assaulted Rock on stage for cracking a joke about his wife. Smith was allowed to stay at the gala and accept Hollywood's top male acting prize soon after.
Producers promised Sunday's show would address it, and Kimmel did not hold back.
"Seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place" this year, he said.
"If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing."
A-listers turned out in force to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night at the close of the 2023 awards season.
Below is a collection of photos inside the ceremony and backstage.
Host Jimmy Kimmel enters in style at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel is danced off stage at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Paul Rogers, accepts the Best International Feature Film award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" from Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
) Sandra Oh and Daniel Kwan attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Cast and crew accept the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, and cast and crew accept the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
(L-R) Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Colin Farrell and Steven Spielberg at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images via AFP
Jimmy Kimmel brings a donkey onstage at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Connelly present the award for Makeup and Hairstyling at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Stephanie Hsu performs at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Sofia Carson at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
John Travolta, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Rihanna performs at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling and John Cho present the award for Original Score at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photos: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Elizabeth Banks at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Lady Gaga performs at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Courtney B. Vance at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Daniel Roher and Yulia Navalnaya, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Rihanna performs at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Daniel Brühl, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert, Albrecht Schuch and Felix Kammerer accept the Best International Feature Film award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" onstage at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Jenny the emotional support donkey, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Malala Yousafzai at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson present the awards for Sound and Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty
Oscar statuettes are seen, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Idris Elba and Nicole Kidman present the award for Directing at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry present the awards for Actress and Actor in a Leading Role at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Brendan Fraser, center, flanked by sons Holden Fraser, left, and Leland Fraser attends the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Elizabeth Banks and Danai Gurira, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for Actress in a Leading Role at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty I
Harrison Ford at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Brühl attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Cocaine Bear backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner US actress Jamie Lee Curtis (R) and Best Actress in a Leading Role Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (L) are pictured in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty