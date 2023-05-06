REVIEW | For fans of all things MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is sure to scratch the Marvel itch

Film: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3



Where to watch: Now showing in cinemas



Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter



Our rating: 4/5 Stars



The final chapter of Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has finally hit South Africa's cinemas – in line with the US release date – and while it's still early days, we predict that sticklers of the Marvel Comic Universe will not be disappointed.



Director James Gunn certainly made good on his promise (in early 2022) that Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 would be like no other and "different to what people are going to expect". Considering where this movie takes us, it's probably a good thing that Disney reinstated him to direct the third instalment.

The media conglomerate had initially fired the director when some years-before Tweets resurfaced (after the release of Guardians Volume 2). But the film's lead actor Chris Pratt and the rest of his cast mates pleaded his case in a bid to keep Gunn on board for the third instalment. They obviously knew better than anyone that the final film would only work with him.

What's the film about?

Peter Quill, AKA Starlord (Pratt), is still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), and our favourite band of galaxy-defending misfits have quietly settled on their home base of Knowhere. However, within minutes of the opening credits, there's an attack by a Sovereign warlock who's targeting Peter's sidekick and best friend, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). Rocket sustains a life-threatening blow, giving the gang cause to fuel up and embark on the movie's main quest: to save Rocket's life.

It's evident from the first emotive shot that Volume 3 hinges on Rocket's back story, giving rise to a new Nazi-inspired MCU villain (played by Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji).

Despite Rocket being a central character in the MCU, we know little about his life until this point, other than his role as a feisty, technologically savvy, rough-around-the-edges mercenary and his official categorisation as a genetically engineered racoon (who hates being called a racoon).

Obviously, Gamora rejoins the crew as her 2014 self (because what would the franchise be without Saldaña)? Despite being thrown into an abyss by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora is brought back to life thanks to the time heist and MCU logic. The heroine, therefore, has no memory of her romance with Peter, adding some more fodder for the witty repartee that we've come to expect from Saldaña and her Guardians castmates.

Kudos, also, to the scriptwriters, who seamlessly bridge the gap between Volume 3 and what happens at the end of Infinity War. Somehow, you're up to date with what's happened to Gamora and don't feel like you're missing an integral part of the story, even if you haven't watched all the other eleventy billion MCU movies (okay, there are 32).

What we thought about Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

If you made it to "genetically engineered racoon" without being mortified that this is a legitimate story arc in a blockbuster movie, you're my people. For fans, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is sure to scratch the Marvel itch that some of the feebler MCU alternatives (I'm not not saying Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania) couldn't quite scratch.

Obviously, the final Guardians act stays right on brand with a gloriously nostalgic soundtrack. Soft rock ballads and other hits from the 80s, 90s and aughts by Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Florence + the Machine, Bruce Springsteen, and The Mowgli's (among others) serve as backdrop to colourful fight scenes, space chases and cheesy retorts. The Guardians movies might be weird, guys, and arguably targeted at a younger audience, but the music adds an undeniable layer of cool that underpins the entire franchise.

In terms of character development, crowd-favourite Chris Pratt (who also stars in the box office phenomenon The Super Mario Bros movie, currently on circuit) takes a backseat in this instalment. This allows for the development of previously supporting roles, including the other guardians.

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) is – so to say – all grown up and continues to offer a calming, Chewbacca-like presence in the film's action-packed madness. Nebula (Karen Gillan) explores her leadership potential, Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) reveals his softer side, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) proves disarmingly insightful at all the right moments.

Moreover, with the story delving deeper into Rocket's character bible, Cosmo the Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova) features more prominently in Volume 3, paired in a type of comedy duo with Kraglin (Sean Gunn), who also has his fifteen minutes of fame. It was heartening to see previously sidelined characters taking up space and coming into their own. It was perhaps Gunn's way of rounding out the story without shoving a summary of each character's life into the end credits.

Do stay for the end credits, though. You still get a sneak peek into what becomes of the characters and their world in the near future, and there's a hint that another instalment (or perhaps just a Guardians-adjacent film featuring Pratt) is not off the cards.

This, despite Gunn famously announcing that the third movie would be the end of the road for him and his team. The contradiction has fans a flurry, wondering what a fourth instalment might reveal.

All things considered, you'll love Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 if:

You're a fan of MCU, a general lover of feel-good sci-fi, and you don't mind talking animals or aliens, flesh and slime.

Keen to give it a go? Here's a full recap of how this movie slots into the MCU, including a recap of the first two Guardians movies.

Give it a skip if…

You haven't watched the first two instalments, you can't stand science fiction, and talking animals, aliens, flesh or slime give you the creeps.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: