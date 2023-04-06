REVIEW | Low brow yet fun comedy, Murder Mystery 2 is exactly what you'd expect from an Adam Sandler film

Film: Murder Mystery 2



Where to watch: Netflix



Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent



Our rating: 2.5/5 Stars

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the centre of yet another international mystery.

When watching an Adam Sandler film, we have a certain expectation that it will be an extremely lowbrow comedy and have him and his friends getting involved in hijinks in exotic locations. Murder Mystery 2 is exactly that, and if you are expecting a Glass Onion-esque production, you will be extremely disappointed. But if you are looking for something light to pass the time, this sequel is an enjoyable comedy.

Following on from the first film in 2019, which grew to become Netflix's fifth most-watched film on the platform, Murder Mystery 2 reunites us with Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston). Since the events in the first film, the married couple have opened a detective agency. However, they have yet to be successful at closing cases. But at the right moment, their friend Vikram, also known as the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who they met in the first movie, invites them to attend his all-expenses-paid destination wedding.

At the wedding, they meet Vikram's fiancee Claudette (Mélanie Laurent), the head of his company Francisco (Enrique Arce), Claudette's best friend and Vik's former fiancee Countess Sekou (Jodie Turner-Smith) and her assistant Imani (Zurin Villanueva) and Vik's sister Saira (Kuhoo Verma). And they are reunited with Vik's bodyguard Colonel Ulenga who is played by legendary South African actor John Kani.

At the wedding, a murder is committed, and Vikram is kidnapped for ransom. Nick and Audrey must then race against the clock to find out who the perpetrator is and get mixed up in being framed for the incident and other double-crossings and drama. Add to this Mark Strong as an MI-5 agent who wrote the book on being a private detective and Dany Boon returning as Inspector Delacroix from the first film. It is a large ensemble cast, and not all are equally as good, but like other Sandler films, you do feel as if the cast had fun making it. And some of the fun is seeing the unlikely actors coming together and getting involved in the preposterous nature of the script.

And it really is preposterous. One cannot employ too much logic into any of the plot lines or twists less you find yourself getting a headache. The difference between this iteration and the first film, which I really enjoyed, was that this one was more of an action film. The climax of the film takes place at the Jules Verne restaurant at the Eiffel Tower and allowed both Sandler and Aniston to display their action-star prowess and squeeze in as many gags and one-liners in between fighting off bad guys.

As mentioned above, the comedy is very lowbrow and sometimes childish. But I would be lying if I said I did not laugh out loud numerous times throughout the film. Sandler's jokes are similar to what you might see in his other comedies, and he spends a lot of time poking fun at himself. The supporting characters are very broad and seem at times to be like caricatures but not enough that it becomes offensive or annoying.

I think for me the reason why I keep watching these films is the chemistry between Sandler and Aniston. Both are talented comedic actors, and you can tell they have been friends for years in the easy way that they play off of each other. They are comfortable together and seem like a married couple (more than in the first film) in how they interact and banter. And I think that is the shiny gem in their crown, albeit if the murder and mystery are weak, you will still get to see Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler make fools of themselves and still win.

Murder Mystery 2 is not a film that will have you embroiled in the mystery of it, by act two you will probably have some good leads as to who the perpetrators are, but it is still a fun time. You get to watch two of the most likeable actors doing stunts on the Eiffel Tower, eating too much cheese, or trying to do a Bollywood dance. It's the perfect film for the holidays when you want to shut your brain off and laugh at something silly that Adam Sandler said.

