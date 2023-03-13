All the 2023 Oscar winners

The winners for the 95th Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT). The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary feature
Navalny
Live-action short
An Irish Goodbye
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Makeup and hair
The Whale
Costume design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
International film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers
Animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Adapted screenplay
Women Talking
Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Original song
Naatu Naatu, RRR
Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once