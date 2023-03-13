All the 2023 Oscar winners

The winners for the 95th Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT). The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

Navalny

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Makeup and hair

The Whale

Costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted screenplay

Women Talking

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Original song

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once



