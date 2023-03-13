51m ago

Share

All the 2023 Oscar winners

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

The winners for the 95th Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT). The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

Navalny

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Makeup and hair

The Whale

Costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted screenplay

Women Talking

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Original song

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oscars 2023movies
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»

10 Mar

It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»
The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»

10 Mar

The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

10 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»

07 Mar

Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo