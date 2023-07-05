Barbie, He-Man and Barney: What we know about American toy company Mattel's upcoming film projects

With the hype for Barbie mounting, Mattel has bigger filmmaking plans.

The American toy company Mattel have 45 films in development.

Plans for films about He-Man, Hot Wheels, Barney and many more are in the works.

Aside from the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film set to be released later this month, Mattel, the American toy company, already has a long list of other movies in development based on their products.



According to The New Yorker, there are 45 projects in the works, attached to famous brands like Hot Wheels, He-Man and Barney. Mattel noted the value of films attached to intellectual property and audience familiarity.

Barney, Hot Wheels and Polly Pocket

The Barney film is set to be produced by Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in NOPE and Get Out. It is said to be "surrealistic" and inspired by the works of writer Charlie Kaufman and director Spike Jonze (Adaptation, Inside John Malkovich), Kevin McKeon, an executive from Mattel, told The New Yorker. "Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," Kaluuya said in a 2019 press release.





J.J. Abrams is working on a film about Hot Wheels and said it took a long time to develop something around the toy race cars. Despite no script being written yet, the film is bound to be "emotional and grounded and gritty," he said.



Reports about a live-action heist comedy about the UNO card game were also reported in 2019. It was supposed to be set in Atlanta, featuring rapper Lil Yachty. However, the current fate of the film is still being determined, as the initial script for the film has been set aside.

In 2021 it was announced that Vin Diesel would star and produce a film about Rock 'Em Sock' Em Robots, a tabletop game with small boxing toys. "To take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting," said Diesel in a Mattel press release.

Tom Hanks was reported to star in a film about the astronaut action figure Major Matt Mason. The action figure was an inspiration for Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, in which Hanks also starred as Woody.

There are plans for a horror-comedy about the Magic 8-ball, Mattel's fortune-telling toy. The project was initially produced by Blumhouse, known for Get Out, The Purge and Whiplash. However, CNBC announced in 2022 that Blumhouse would no longer be attached to the film.

The toy doll line, Polly Pocket, will also get a film. The toy line has customisable dolls with various playsets. It has previously had animated features made about it and was featured in Toy Story 4. Lena Dunham and Lily Collins were reported to be involved in the project.

Other projects include films about View-Master, Mattel's line of stereoscopes and reels, Boglins monster-like puppets, and the American Girl dolls.



