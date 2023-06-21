1h ago

Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta quits Netflix film over sex assault claim

  • Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta has withdrawn from his latest movie to defend himself against accusations of sexual assault.
  • Filming of the Netflix production Fiesta en la madriguera was due to begin on Tuesday, but Huerta said in a statement that he had decided to step aside.
  • On 9 June, Rios accused Huerta on social media of being a "sexual predator" and of having sexually assaulted her; six days later she alleged in a statement that he had removed a condom without her consent.

Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta has withdrawn from his latest movie to defend himself against accusations of sexual assault, the Mexican actor told a television station.

Huerta, who played the character of Namor the Sub-Mariner in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, denies the allegations made by his ex-partner, the Mexican saxophonist and activist Maria Elena Rios.

Filming of the Netflix production Fiesta en la madriguera was due to begin on Tuesday, but Huerta said in a statement to the Mexican television station Imagen TV that he had decided to step aside.

"Given the impact of the recent baseless statements by Maria Elena Rios and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film," the actor said.

Huerta said he was leaving the project "with great sadness," but that he did not want the accusation to undermine "the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people."

"My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation," he said.

On 9 June, Rios accused Huerta on social media of being a "sexual predator" and of having sexually assaulted her.

Six days later she alleged in a statement that he had removed a condom without her consent.

Rios, who in 2019 was the victim of an acid attack, said that she had launched legal proceedings against the actor.

Huerta, who is also known in Mexico for campaigning against racism in entertainment, said in a statement on 12 June that his relationship with Rios - which lasted several months in 2022 - had been consensual "at all times".


