Chadwick Boseman to be honoured with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

- Chadwick Boseman will posthumously be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
- The Black Panther star died in February 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer.
- Dr Dre, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton and Gwen Stefani will also be honoured with stars.
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Known for his portrayal as King T'Challa in the film, Boseman died in February 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Per a statement, this year's honourees were chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee at a meeting held earlier this month and ratified by the chamber's board of directors last week.
"The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honouree's reaction as they realise that they are becoming part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," Walk of Fame chair Ellen K said.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME HONOUREES HERE:
Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)
Kevin Feige
Gal Gadot
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Chris Meledandri
Chris Pine
Christina Ricci
Michelle Yeoh
Television
Ken Jeong
Eugene Levy
Mario Lopez
Jim Nantz
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Michael Schur
Kerry Washington
Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show El Gordo y La Flaca (double ceremony)
Recording
Glen Ballard
Toni Braxton
Def Leppard
Charles Fox
Sammy Hagar
Brandy Norwood
Darius Rucker
Gwen Stefani
Andre 'Dr Dre' Young
Live Theatre/Live Performance
Jane Krakowski
Otis Redding (posthumous)
Sports Entertainment
Billie Jean King
Carl Weathers
"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame selection panel congratulate all the honourees," the statement continued.