Chadwick Boseman to be honoured with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman will posthumously be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Black Panther star died in February 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer.



Black Panther Dr Dre, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton and Gwen Stefani will also be honoured with stars.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Known for his portrayal as King T'Challa in the film, Boseman died in February 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Per a statement, this year's honourees were chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee at a meeting held earlier this month and ratified by the chamber's board of directors last week.

"The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honouree's reaction as they realise that they are becoming part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," Walk of Fame chair Ellen K said.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME HONOUREES HERE:

Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)

Kevin Feige

Gal Gadot

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Chris Meledandri

Chris Pine

Christina Ricci

Michelle Yeoh

Television

Ken Jeong

Eugene Levy

Mario Lopez

Jim Nantz

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Michael Schur

Kerry Washington

Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, Co-Hosts of the television show El Gordo y La Flaca (double ceremony)

Recording

Glen Ballard

Toni Braxton

Def Leppard

Charles Fox

Sammy Hagar

Brandy Norwood

Darius Rucker

Gwen Stefani

Andre 'Dr Dre' Young

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Jane Krakowski

Otis Redding (posthumous)

Sports Entertainment

Billie Jean King

Carl Weathers

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame selection panel congratulate all the honourees," the statement continued.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



